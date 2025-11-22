Boris Johnson Slams Trump's 'Peace Plan' For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Johnson wrote this in a column for Daily Mail.

Johnson suggested that Putin is likely sitting in one of his many palaces, watching the news on television and "smirking at the incompetence of [his] adversaries, the staggering weakness of the West."

"It's hilarious. The so-called peace plan calls for the military castration of Ukraine. It demands a Russian veto over Ukrainian membership of NATO, and Russian control over the admission of any foreign troops on Ukrainian soil," Johnson said.

He stressed that after four years of war, Russia has lost more than a million soldiers killed and wounded and still failed to capture significantly more than the roughly 20% of Ukrainian territory it controlled at the start of the invasion. Johnson also pointed to Russia's economic crisis. And yet, against this backdrop, the United States is presenting a "peace plan" that seems as if it were written in the Kremlin from the very beginning, he said.

He called Trump's decision "a complete betrayal of Ukraine."

"If they [Ukrainians] were so mad in Kyiv as to accept these terms, you know they would become the cat's paw of Moscow, perpetually exposed to a third invasion. You can see that this is a total capitulation by the so-called friends of Ukraine. It's Munich," Johnson said.

He also criticized other Western countries, including the UK, for responding too meekly to Trump's proposed "peace plan."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially received a draft peace plan from the United States, which, according to Washington, could reinvigorate diplomacy.

Earlier, U.S. media reported that the Trump administration had held secret consultations with Russia to develop a new plan to end the war in Ukraine. Axios reported that the plan consists of 28 points divided into four categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and the future of U.S. relations with Russia and Ukraine.

According to media reports, Kyiv is expected to give up Ukraine-controlled areas of Donbas, reduce its army, and relinquish a significant amount of weaponry. The plan envisages transferring the remaining territories of Donbas in exchange for U.S. security guarantees for Kyiv and Europe – a mechanism that remains undefined.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House plan to end Russia's war.

Archival photo: Office of the President of Ukraine