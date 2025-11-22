Russia Actively Using Naval Aviation Of Its Black Sea Fleet Pletenchuk
When asked about Russia's use of army aviation, Pletenchuk said: "We're talking primarily about the naval aviation [...] of the so-called Black Sea Fleet. They are using it quite actively because these units are relatively less dependent on weather conditions. Although some types of equipment, of course, are affected due to limited visibility caused by fog or worsening weather."
Commenting on the operational situation in the Black Sea, he said that Russian boats remain in occupied Crimea, guarding their bases.
"Of course, the main base is Sevastopol. You can see these boats periodically on the outer roadstead. They are small vessels [...] and are copies of the original boats that are in service with the Ukrainian Navy," Pletenchuk said.Read also: Most Russian Kalibr missiles do not reach their targets – Pletenchuk
According to him, Russia is also taking security measures at its base in Novorossiysk, where most of its combat fleet is concentrated.
"And generally, this mainly involves dispersing their naval assets – they leave the military harbor and try to avoid clustering as targets for potential strikes from our side," the spokesperson said.
As reported, Pletenchuk earlier stated that strikes on military airfields in Crimea are a priority for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
