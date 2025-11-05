Injective Launches Ibuild: The First No‐Code AI Platform For Web3 App Developers

Initiative Will Accelerate Product Delivery and Lower Development Costs

Injective, the blockchain built for finance, today, announced the launch of iBuild, the first Web3 platform that enables anyone to build and deploy blockchain applications without writing code. Powered by Injective's high performance MultiVM infrastructure, iBuild allows users to design, configure, and launch decentralized applications within minutes through intuitive, AI-assisted workflows.

iBuild empowers creators to build a wide range of Web3 applications, including decentralized perpetual exchanges, lending apps, RWA protocols, stablecoin platforms, and prediction markets. With iBuild, users do not need any coding experience or blockchain expertise to get started. The platform removes one of the biggest barriers to entry in Web3, which has traditionally been defined by technical jargon, complex tooling, and steep learning curves. By replacing code with visual creation and AI guidance, iBuild makes decentralized app development accessible to anyone with an idea.

Each app is deployed directly onchain using Injective's Web3 modules, which provide plug-and-play access to liquidity, oracles, and permissioned assets at the chain level. These pre-built modules dramatically lower the time and cost to launch DeFi and financial products. A developer can, for example, combine a liquidity pool module with a yield vault module to instantly launch a functioning decentralized exchange, or integrate tokenized real estate assets with Injective's permissioned asset module for compliance-ready financial apps.

Each app built on iBuild generates new onchain transactions and user activity, expanding the Injective ecosystem and driving organic liquidity growth. By combining AI guided configuration with native Web3 modules, iBuild eliminates traditional bottlenecks of blockchain development while maintaining decentralization and interoperability.

The no-code software is projected to reach $196 billion by 2033, underscoring global demand for creation tools that accelerate product delivery and reduce engineering costs. AI-assisted platforms such as Cursor, which integrates natural language prompts into coding workflows, have already shown how intelligent development environments can speed software creation. Yet these tools still depend on traditional infrastructure. iBuild extends the concept by bringing no code AI development fully onchain, combining the usability of platforms like Cursor with the transparency, composability, and liquidity of a blockchain network.

Unlike conventional no code platforms, iBuild runs natively on Injective's onchain architecture, delivering full decentralization, interoperability, and ultra low fees. Injective's MultiVM design lets developers deploy applications across both WebAssembly and EVM environments, offering complete flexibility. Builders operate within a modular framework where financial logic is embedded at the protocol layer instead of relying on external APIs, enabling true capital efficiency and seamless composability.

As everyday builders and creators seek faster and cheaper ways to build financial applications, iBuild captures the convergence of no code, AI, and decentralized finance. By removing the technical barriers to blockchain development, Injective is enabling a new generation of innovators to launch onchain products that were once limited to advanced engineering teams.

Injective is the interoperable layer one (L1) blockchain operating at the intersection of DeFi and TradFi. Its ecosystem offers a full suite of products for developers and end-users, including institutional grade assets backed by the world's most stable financial instruments as well as powerful plug-and-play modules to create advanced Web3 finance applications. As the premier decentralized partner for institutions, Injective is a top L1 based on protocol value and has facilitated over 1 billion transactions onchain. Injective is incubated by Binance and is backed by prominent investors such as Jump Crypto, Pantera and Mark Cuban.

