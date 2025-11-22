Search And Rescue Operations In Ternopil Complete After Four Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

The main emergency and rescue operations were conducted at two locations. At one site, a multi-story residential building sustained significant damage, with some people trapped under debris or blocked inside their apartments. Rescuers simultaneously extinguished fires and dismantled damaged structures.

The operations lasted four days and concluded at 18:00 on November 22. Units from nine regions of the State Emergency Service were involved, along with canine teams, heavy machinery, medical personnel, and psychologists. The work was carried out under difficult conditions, including manual efforts at the level of the 5th-6th floors.

The strike claimed 33 lives, including six children. Ninety-four people were injured, including 18 children.

Forty-six people were rescued, including seven children.

Six people, including one child, are still considered missing.

Video: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

During the operations, rescuers found three pets (two cats and a parrot) and returned them to their owners.

Approximately 1,298 tons of construction debris were removed.

Search and rescue operations are now complete. Investigations are ongoing.

On the morning of November 19, Russian forces attacked Ternopil with strike drones and missiles, hitting two residential high-rise buildings.

You can buy Ukrinform photos here.