Qatar Promotes Web Summit Qatar 2026 In Washington

Washington: The Government Communications Office (GCO) organized a joint promotional event hosted by the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Washington, DC, as part of the 'Runway to Web Summit Qatar' program, to highlight the third edition of Web Summit Qatar, which will take place in Doha from Feb. 1-4, 2026.

The event was attended by representatives of US companies in the technology, investment and entrepreneurship sectors, alongside a select group of entrepreneurs and startups.

The event forms part of joint efforts between the GCO and the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States of America to strengthen the summit's international presence and highlight the collaboration and partnership opportunities offered by this global event, expanding Qatar's network of leading US technology and innovation partners.

During a panel session at the event, Director of Studies and Strategic Planning at the GCO Soud Ahmed Al Boinin, emphasized that Web Summit Qatar has rapidly become a leading platform showcasing regional innovation and connecting global ecosystems.

He said: "Last year we saw more than 18 trade delegations participating in different formats, including national pavilions, talks and technology showcases, all bringing companies looking to promote their innovations and find real opportunities for their businesses." He noted that representatives from more than 120 countries were also part of the wider summit audience, reflecting the event's growing global reach.

Al Boinin highlighted the strong momentum among international partners, noting Germany as a standout example. He said: "They brought around 100 startups last year, and because of the great experience and interaction they had in Doha, that number has doubled to 200 for next year. This is a significant outcome."

He underlined Qatar's growing talent pool as a key strength that sets the country apart. Qatar hosts leading international universities in fields such as computer science, engineering, healthcare and foreign policy. He described this as "the jewel of what we offer. Any startup needs the right skill sets and the right candidates, and we have that readily available."

Al Boinin pointed to Snoonu as a major success emerging directly from the summit, saying: "Qatar recognized its first-ever unicorn, Snoonu, following the second edition of Web Summit. They met the right people and did the right form of networking, which led to a great exit. Their story is now inspiring more businesses in Qatar to follow in their footsteps."

Al Boinin concluded by emphasising that Web Summit Qatar has become a genuine platform for building global partnerships, bringing together governments, investors and innovators under one roof to turn ideas into real opportunities.

He noted Qatar's strong collaboration with US innovators and expressed confidence that American participation will continue to grow in the next edition of the summit.

For his part, Manager of Strategy at Invest Qatar Hamad Al Nuaimi said: "Web Summit Qatar is considered to be the leading regional tech event in the Middle East, providing American companies with an opportunity to pitch their ideas, showcase their products and connect with the local market in Qatar and the wider region."

He added: "Qatar provides a very dynamic startup ecosystem. Startups can access a lot of services in Qatar, ranging from advisory and mentorship, financing products and investment, to establishment assistance, as well as access to a wide range of opportunities and a large market that enables them to tap into the region and the different markets available. We've seen over 800 registrations in the past two years, and that speaks to the ecosystem in Qatar and the opportunities that are available."

In turn, Country Manager for Web Summit Qatar Adam Cannon said: "Web Summit Qatar is a global gathering of about 30,000 people that will be joining us in February this year. US companies or North American companies that are looking to showcase and expand and explore opportunities within the MENA and GCC region have no better opportunity than during this event."

He noted that the growing interest from North American companies and investors in Qatar is driven by key advantages, including its strong talent pool, world-class universities and educational institutions, and the presence of major global firms such as Snap and Whoop, which chose Doha as their regional base after participating in Web Summit Qatar. This reflects the rising international confidence in the country's technology and business ecosystem.

Cannon said that the impact of Web Summit extends far beyond the days of the event itself, adding: "It is not just holding a world-class event for three or four days. It is also the ecosystem transformation that takes place. We have proved that within Portugal, there has been a 26x increase in the startup ecosystem since we came in 2016, and I think we are seeing that even faster within Qatar."

This event reaffirms Qatar's commitment to building a thriving digital economy and consolidating its status as a leading destination for innovation, as preparations continue to host Web Summit Qatar 2026, which will bring together major companies, experts and decision-makers from around the world to explore Qatar's advanced technology infrastructure and its ideal business environment that supports startup growth and expansion into regional and global markets.