Sheikha Moza Attends 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA) Honorary Chair, attended the seventh annual FTA Prize Awards Ceremony held on Saturday at the National Museum of Qatar.

The event was hosted by FTA's Co-Chairs HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani and Tania Fares, who welcomed a number of world renowned fashion industry pioneers and young creatives.

Her Highness awarded the Prize to the first winner of the night Saudi designer Ziyad Albuainain for the Evening Wear category. Other winners for the 2025 FTA Awards include; Youssef Drissi from Morocco in the Ready-To-Wear category, Leila Roukni from Morocco in the Accessories category, while Egyptian designer Farah Radwan won the Jewelry category. The Debut Talent category was awarded to Alaa Alaradi from Bahrain and Fatema and Dalal Alkhaja also from Bahrain won the Fashion Tech category.

The Guest Country Award, which this year was represented by India, was awarded to Kartik Kumra.

Two globally renowned figures who have made a significant impact on the fashion industry were awarded honorary awards during the ceremony. The Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Miuccia Prada in recognition of her decades-long legacy and influential contributions to shaping contemporary fashion.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazer Award was presented to designer Zuhair Murad in celebration of his pioneering role in bringing Arab haute couture to the world stage and continuing to inspire generations of designers.

Fashion Trust Arabia is the first initiative of its kind in the region, offering critical opportunities through funding grants and high-level professional mentorship to empower regional designers and prepare them to succeed on the global stage.