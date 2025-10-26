Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan's Railways Gain Steam With Rising Cargo And Passenger Traffic

2025-10-26 10:08:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 26. Kazakhstan's rail transport moved 339.4 million tons of cargo from January through September 2025, which is a 10.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Bureau indicates that during the same period, the freight turnover reached 255 billion ton-kilometers, a 7.6 percent increase over the previous year.

However, passenger traffic by rail saw a decline, with 14.9 million passengers transported, a 6.7 percent decrease compared to January-September 2024. Passenger turnover also fell by 2.5 percent, totaling 12.2 billion passenger-kilometers.

Overall, Kazakhstan's transport sector handled 853.5 million tons of cargo in the first nine months of 2025, a 9.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Passenger traffic for the same period rose by 11.4 percent, reaching 1.411 billion passengers.

Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

