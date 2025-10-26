Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's Movie

To reach audiences across the country, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will be released in several languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. This strategy ensures that viewers nationwide can experience the film in their preferred language, boosting its accessibility and appeal.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed

Malayalam cinema buffs have something to cheer about as the superhero action drama Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is set for its OTT release. The film can be streamed on JioHotstar from October 31, 2025. Helmed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the movie has made huge waves with its interesting blend of mythology, sci-fi, and action.

Presenting the official trailer of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy Master. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from October 31.@DQsWayfarerFilm @dulQuer @kalyanipriyan @naslen__ @NimishRavi @SanthyBee#Lokah #LokahChapter1... twitter/vr1Dsp0GbK

- JioHotstar Malayalam (@JioHotstarMal) October 24, 2025

Plot Highlights

The plot revolves around Chandra, whose role is portrayed by Kalyani Priyadarshan, who mysteriously reaches Karnataka and becomes involved in a criminal system that deals in organ transplantation. Chandra learns about her supernatural powers as the story progresses and goes on an adventure that brings human drama to life with supernatural aspects.

Cast and Crew

The movie also stars actors such as Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar along with Kalyani. The music director is Jakes Bejoy, the cameraman Nimish Ravi, and the editor Chaman Chakko. The dialogue and screenplay writer Santhy Balachandran co-wrote the screenplay beautifully mixing action, emotion, and mythology.

OTT Release Details

Following its theatrical success, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will be streaming on JioHotstar from October 31, 2025. The movie attained great box office success, becoming one of the top Malayalam films with the highest box office collections, and the digital release gives more people a chance to experience the story.