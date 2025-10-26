Women's World Cup 2025: Emotional Sophie Devine Signs Off From ODI Cricket With Dignity And Grace

New Zealand captain and legend Sophie Devine has officially pulled the curtain down on her illustrious ODI career following the White Ferns' defeat to England in the Women's World Cup 2025 match at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 26. New Zealand finished their campaign on a disappointing note with an 8-wicket defeat to the four-time world champions.

Ahead of the marquee event, Sophie Devine announced that the Women's World Cup 2025 was her swansong, concluding her remarkable 19-year career in the shorter format of the game. The emotions were high ahead of the White Ferns' final match of the campaign against England as the 36-year-old was visibly holding back her tears, as the emotions of ending her nearly two-decade-long ODI career seemingly overwhelmed her.

Since New Zealand did not qualify for the semifinal, skipper Devine's game against England became a sentimental farewell not just for her teammates but also for the cricket enthusiasts who have been following her journey.

Not an Ideal Ending to her ODI Career

Sophie Devine would have hoped to finish her illustrious ODI career by leading New Zealand to the Women's World Cup triumph, but the White Ferns' early exit from the tournament and an 8-wicket defeat to England meant that her farewell came on a bittersweet note. The White Ferns opted to bat first after Devine won the toss, but the decision backfired as they were bundled out for 168 in 38.2 overs.

New Zealand's batting collapsed from 89/2 to 168 all-out, losing eight wickets in 79 despite a 68-run partnership for the second between Georgia Plimmer (43) and Amelia Kerr (35). Sophie Devine walked in to bat for one final time in ODI cricket and was seemingly hoped for hoping for a fighting innings to inspire her team, but could manage only a brief stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 23.

New Zealand could not give a better send-off to skipper Sophie Devine as they failed to defend the total after England chased down the 169-run target in 29.2 overs, with Amy Jones starring with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 86 off 92 balls. Devine picked her final wicket of her career by dismissing Heather Knight.

Sophie Devine's fifth appearance at the Women's World Cup ended without a silverware, leaving her without an ODI World Cup title despite five campaigns for New Zealand.

Sophie Devine Bows Out with Dignity

Sophie Devine might not have a fairytale ending to her illustrious ODI career, but she has bowed out with dignity, having been the cornerstone and true leader of New Zealand Women's Cricket and an inspiration to fans and teammates alike throughout her remarkable 19-year journey.

Former England captain turned commentator Nasser Hussain stated that Sophie Devine declined the guard of honour in her farewell ODI match against England. But guess what? England and New Zealand players still lined up on the field to show their respect, applauding for her contribution to women's cricket as she walked off the field for the final one in her illustrious ODI career.

The gesture by New Zealand and England players, despite Sophie Devine declining it, shows the high regard both teams had for her remarkable career, honouring her legacy she has built in her 2 decades of her ODI career. The England team presented the New Zealand skipper with a signed jersey to showcase their respect for the legendary

Congratulations Sophie Devine on an amazing ODI career Nat presented her with a signed shirt post-match to congratulate her on an incredible career

Sophie Devine finished the Women's World Cup 2025 as New Zealand's highest run-getter with 289 runs, including a century and 2 fifties, at an average of 57.80 in seven matches. In her five World Cup appearances, she has amassed 958 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 36.84 in 32 matches.

Powerful Parting Message by Sophie Devine

As Sophie Devine bids adieu to her illustrious ODI career, the New Zealand skipper ensures to leave behind a message that inspires the current and upcoming generations of women's cricketers. Speaking at the post-match presentation with Isha Guha, Devine reflected on her career and advised the young players to embrace the highs and lows of the game and stay grounded. She expresses her gratitude to everyone who was involved in her career while hinting that she isn't fully retiring yet.

“What I'd say to the younger kids is, you know, if you're riding the highs and lows of cricket, it's going to be a bumpy old ride, so, you know, enjoy it while it lasts but also realise that cricket is just a game and keep going back to that, you know, why do you play, I think that's so important, what's your why and why do you keep tuning up, so lots of lessons,” Devine said.

“Thank you to everyone that's come out today, but also everyone, you know, not just, I guess my teammates and support staff, but media, opposition, you know, I feel so blessed to have played this incredible game for so many years, but, you know, I'm not fully done just yet, so I'm still annoying people around the grounds I'm sure," she added.

Having made her ODI debut against Australia at Brisbane in 2006, Devine went on to establish herself as a world–class player, renowned for her explosive batting, incisive bowling, and inspirational leadership for nearly two decades. Despite battling with type 1 diabetes, Devine has been one of New Zealand's most dependable players, consistently contributing with the bat and ball, while setting an example of resilience and determination throughout her illustrious ODI career.

Sophie Devine finished her ODI career as New Zealand's third-leading run-getter with 4279 runs, including 9 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 32.66 in 159 matches. With the ball, the all-rounder picked 110 wickets at an average of 36.52 and an economy rate of 4.58 in 133 innings.