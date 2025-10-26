El Clasico: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Goal Record In Focus As Real Madrid Hosts Barcelona

Today, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will renew one of football's greatest rivalries in the first El Clasico of the season. After a dominant 2024 campaign that saw Barca win all four of their meetings, Los Blancos will be determined to reclaim their bragging rights - and no one is more motivated than Kylian Mbappe.

Despite enduring a rocky first Clasico last season marred by repeated offsides, Mbappe bounced back spectacularly, netting five goals across the next three encounters. His performances proved that even in defeat, the French superstar could leave his mark on the biggest stage.

Incredible Stats

In total, Mbappe has now scored 11 career goals against Barcelona, making the Catalan giants one of his favorite opponents. Only five teams have conceded more goals to him - Montpellier (15), Lyon (13), Marseille (12), Dijon (12), and Metz (12). Impressively, Barcelona is the first non-French club on that list.

What truly stands out, however, is Mbappe's efficiency. He has scored those 11 goals in just eight matches, a remarkable strike rate compared to his performances in France. For instance, it took him 15 games to hit his tally against Lyon and 17 games to reach that number against Marseille.

Two Hat-tricks

Mbappe's record also includes two hat-tricks against Barcelona - an achievement even Cristiano Ronaldo never managed during his time in Spain. Yet, numbers alone won't satisfy Real's newest Galactico. What he seeks now is to turn those goals into wins.

Currently, his personal head-to-head record against Barcelona stands at two wins, one draw, and five defeats - a stat the French forward will be hoping to correct when he takes the field at the Santiago Bernabeu.