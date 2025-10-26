Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PKK Announces Start Of Troop Withdrawal From Turkiye


2025-10-26 03:08:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The PKK terrorist group has declared the commencement of its troop withdrawal from Türkiye, according to a statement issued by the organization, Azernews reports.

The statement highlights that as conflicts and wars in the Middle East increasingly threaten both Turkiye's future and the Kurdish population, a process initiated last year through statements by President Tayyip Erdoğan, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahçeli, and terrorist leader Abdullah Öcalan-culminating in Öcalan's call for "Peace and a Democratic Society" on February 27, 2025-is now entering a critical and pivotal phase.

The announcement also mentions that from May 5-7, the terrorist group held a congress where a decision was made to end the PKK's organizational activities and armed struggle approach.

Following this decision, all PKK forces deemed a potential threat to conflict within Turkiye and susceptible to provocations are being withdrawn from Turkish territory.

