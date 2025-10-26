Irbid Figures Praise King's Speech As Roadmap For Reform, National Progress

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Academic, parliamentary, youth, economic, and social figures in Irbid lauded the comprehensive national vision presented in His majesty King Abdullah II's Speech from the Throne, highlighting mutual trust between the leadership and the people and describing it as a clear roadmap for the political, economic, administrative, and educational modernization of Jordan.President of Yarmouk University Malek Sharairi said the speech emphasized the King's confidence in Jordanians, noting that they are the true support for the monarchy and state institutions. He added that the King stressed Jordan's resilience in facing crises, crediting citizens' awareness and ability to overcome challenges and achieve accomplishments. The King's directives also called for advancing the economic modernization vision to ensure sustainable growth, implement major projects, attract investments, and create job opportunities to improve living standards.Sharairi pointed out the King's call for Parliament to monitor progress in political reform and strengthen legislative and partisan work to serve the nation, highlighting the King's commitment to developing the public sector to enhance service quality, while stressing the urgency of implementing reforms without delay.The King reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast stance on the Palestinian cause, emphasizing Gaza's humanitarian crisis and ongoing Jordanian support through relief efforts and medical services, while firmly rejectingcontinued violations in the West Bank, Sharairi noted.Abdulsalam Al-Hamzat, head of the youth wing of the Etihad Party, described the speech as signaling a new phase of national work based on a clear royal vision for continued modernization and development.He highlighted the importance of youth participation in shaping the future and confirmed plans to translate royal directives into practical programs that empower youth and foster active citizenship.MP Firas Qablan, head of the Lower House National guidance and Media Committee, noted that the speech presented a clear roadmap for government, parliament, and institutions, emphasizing the King's words: "Some of you may wonder: How does the King feel? Is the King ever concerned? Yes, the King may feel concern, but he fears only God. He fears nothing else, for he has the unconditional support and strength of Jordanians. This, praise be to God, is the most valuable asset a leader can have," reflecting a bond of trust and certainty between leadership and citizens. He also emphasized Jordan's openness to the weak, refugees, and oppressed, and the King's foundation of reforms covering political organization, economic growth, public administration, education, healthcare, transportation, and citizens' quality of life.MP Hala Jarrah said the King's description of Jordanians as the country's support underscores the deep leadership-people relationship and national resilience. She highlighted that the King's speech laid clear responsibilities for Parliament in enhancing partisan and legislative work and delivering services, development, and justice.Hamid Bataineh, President of the Jordan Forum for Policy Dialogue, praised the speech's national vision, emphasizing the King's steadfast commitment to a strong and capable Jordan able to confront challenges, and his reliance on citizens' awareness and dedication. He also commended the King's firm stance on the Palestinian cause and the historical Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem's holy sites.Mohammad Shouha, President of the Irbid Chamber of Commerce, stressed the speech's emphasis on continued partnership among executive, legislative, and private institutions to advance the modernization agenda, stimulate growth, implement major projects, attract investment, and create jobs, enhancing confidence in Jordan's future.Abdullah Bani Hani, Director General of the Muhafazati Foundation for Voluntary Service and Training in Irbid, described the speech as a comprehensive national roadmap strengthening political, economic, and administrative reforms. He noted the King's emphasis on youth, especially Crown Prince Hussein, reflecting the monarch's belief in their central role in protecting the nation, advancing development, and instilling values of belonging and service across generations.