No Obscene Songs, Behave Properly With Devotees: CM Yogi Ahead Of Garh Ganga Mela

No obscene songs should be played during cultural programs: UP CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of Garh Ganga Mela in HapurUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with district administration officials and public representatives regarding the arrangements for the Garh Ganga Mela 2025 on Sunday. He said that no obscene songs should be played during cultural programmes.

CM Yogi's directives for cultural programs

CM Yogi said, "No obscene songs should be played during cultural programs. Instead, we should bring in good teams from the cultural department and include folk artists, folk singers, and folk art in the performances. NDRF, SDRF should be deployed for any emergency situation. Officials should behave properly with the devotees. The public redressal system should be strengthened. CCTV cameras should be in place. Parking and mobile toilet facilities must be ensured. In future, we should try to install zero liquid discharge toilets."He further said that the ghats should be prepared in such a way that there is no chaos while taking a bath.

"Changing rooms for women should be available. Cleanliness should be given special importance. Single-use plastic has been banned. Safety from electrocution should be ensured. Fire safety precautions have been taken. Temporary hospitals should be built. Anti-snake venom and rabies vaccine should be available. SDRF, NDRF teams should keep patrolling during the bath," he further said Garh Ganga Mela in Hapur occurs around Kartik Purnima in November.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing for the blessings of Chhathi Maiya to bring prosperity, happiness, and well-being to all devotees.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said,“May the grace of Chhathi Maiya remain upon all of you. Special good wishes from our side to the mothers and sisters who observe the rigorous fast for their families... Hail Chhathi Maiya!”

In a recorded video shared on X, he lauded the spirit of the women who observe the traditional Nirjala Vrat (waterless fast) during the festival, dedicated to worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya for health, prosperity, and family welfare.

The Chhath Puja, celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal's Terai region, spans four days and involves offering prayers to the setting and rising sun. Devotees throng riverbanks and water bodies to make offerings and seek blessings for their loved ones.

