Kriti Sanon Spotted With Kabir Bahia At UFC 321 In Abu Dhabi Fans Spot Varun Dhawan Too

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was recently seen having a romantic date with her boyfriend Kabir Bahia at the Abu Dhabi-held UFC 321 event. The duo appeared casual and cheerful, spending quality time while they watched the action-packed mixed martial arts match. Their presence soon attracted attention from fans and photographers alike.

Kriti Sanon Spotted With Kabir Bahia at UFC 321

Kriti Sanon and Kabir were spotted having the live matches, screaming for fighters, and having fun moments. The couple chemistry was so on display, with Kabir staying glued to Kriti the whole event. Social media fans could not help but swoon over the public sighting, posting photos and videos from the arena.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan was also present at UFC 321, and fans caught a warm reunion with Kriti Sanon. The two stars smiled and chatted warmly, bringing joy to fans who have closely followed their friendship. The moment was captured by social media posts, showcasing the cordial interaction between the stars.

Fashion and Style Moments

Kriti Sanon maintained a relaxed yet stylish look, wearing a sporting event apt outfit. Kabir Bahia supported her with ease, maintaining a sporty and relaxed look. The couple's synchronized look helped them stand out from the crowd but ensured that the attention remained on the enjoyment of the night.

Fans Respond on Social Media

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia's photographs soon went viral, with their fans appreciating cute chemistry. Several also noted Varun Dhawan's surprise sighting, labeling it as "star-studded UFC outing" and expressing enthusiasm to witness Bollywood stars watching a popular sporting event together.

The outing is one of the rare public sightings of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia as a couple. The pair has largely maintained their relationship under wraps, so these outings come as a treat for fans hoping to glimpse their relationship. With outings like UFC 321, fans were treated to a perfect blend of romance, celebrity spotting, and sports action.