Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards

Whale.io Launches Battlepass Season 3: First Paid Casino Battlepass Offering $77K in Rewards

Whale.io , a crypto casino and sportsbook, has announced the release of Battle pass Season 3. As the first online casino to introduce a purchasable Battlepass, Whale.io offers players access to $77,000 in bonuses , cashbacks, and exclusive rewards-surpassing traditional welcome or wagering bonuses in the industry. With 11 ranks, 101 levels, and a cashback system that scales up to 22% cashback, Season 3 provides a structured, rewarding experience for its global community of over 20 million users. Priced at $1.99 or 4,999 $WHALE, this Battlepass delivers significant value for players.

A New Standard for Casino Rewards

Unlike conventional casino bonuses, which typically offer $1,000–$2,000 with restrictive wagering requirements, Whale.io's Battlepass Season 3 provides a comprehensive reward system valued at $77,000. For a one-time fee, players gain entry to a 90-day progression system where every bet-on slots, live casino games, or sports-earns XP to unlock rewards. This structured approach offers more value than standard promotions, with flexible terms and a focus on long-term engagement. By introducing the first paid Battlepass in the casino industry, Whale.io redefines how players are rewarded, prioritising accessibility and transparency.

Battlepass Season 3: 11 Ranks, Growing Cashback up to 22% and 77K worth of Bonuses

Battlepass Season 3 features 11 ranks-Rookie, Brawler, Warrior, Beast, Crusher, Legend, Master, King, Emperor, God, and Immortal-and 101 levels of progression. Each bet placed earns XP, advancing players through levels and ranks in real time. Every level unlocks a reward, such as free spins on popular slots like Sweet Bonanza, crypto cash bonuses, or $WHALE token allocations. Each rank-up provides additional bonuses and a cashback increase, enhancing returns as players progress.

The cashback system is a key highlight, growing with each rank. Cashback scales to 11% daily and 11% weekly at higher ranks, totalling 22% and paid out. Cashback is credited instantly in TON, USDT, BTC, ETH, or other cryptocurrencies, with no gas fees, ensuring players get a second chance and win money back even if they lose. This system is designed to reward consistent play across all gaming preferences.

$77K in Rewards: What Players Can Expect

The $77,000 reward pool spans 101 levels and 11 ranks, balancing accessibility with high-value incentives. Highlights include:

Crypto Bonuses and Free Spins: Thousands of free spins on top slots with no wagering requirements on winnings. Cash bonuses range from $50 vouchers at early levels to $5000 weekly boosts for higher ranks.

Exclusive Merchandise: Whale-branded items, including apparel, custom wallets, and crypto hardware for top-tier players.

Rank-Up Bonuses: Each rank delivers rewards like higher Cashback, $WHALE token airdrops, mystery Lootboxes with multipliers, or entries into raffles for gadgets and VIP experiences.

Higher RTP in Originals: Whale Originals offers a 99% return-to-player (RTP) rate

Tribes: Players with Battlepass can lead Tribes and play with shared reward pools.

Scaling Cashback: The cashback system is reaching up to 22% cashback where half is paid out daily and half weekly. Provides recurring value tailored to player activity in total of 22% cashback ensuring players get a second chance.

All rewards are provably fair and instantly redeemable. With most rewards wager-free and a 90-day season, players have ample time to maximize their earnings.

What Battlepass Season 3 Offers

Battlepass Season 3 offers access to all rewards, rank-up bonuses, and cashback boosts up to 22% Cashback.“We're committed to delivering value that grows with our players,” says spokesperson.“Season 3's Battlepass provides a structured, rewarding experience that outshines traditional casino bonuses.”

The pass integrates with the upcoming $WHALE Token Generation Event (TGE), allowing players to earn tokens, use them for in-game perks, or hold for potential market growth. Read more ttps://whale.io/thedailyfinn/promotion/battlepass-season3

About Whale.io

Whale.io is a crypto casino and sportsbook, serving over 20 million players with secure, transparent, and engaging gaming. With features like Wager & Earn, Wheel of Whales, and the upcoming $WHALE token, Whale.io leads Web3 entertainment, combining excitement with opportunity.

Details on Whale.io Casino and the Whale Battlepass can be found at:

Website: https://whale.io/thedailyfinn/promotion/battlepass-season3