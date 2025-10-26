Academics, Legal Experts Praise King's Speech As Clear Roadmap For Reform, National Resilience

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Academics and legal experts hailed the Speech from the Throne delivered by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the opening of the second regular session of the 20th Jordanian Parliament as a clear roadmap for Jordan's future, reaffirming the nation's steadfastness in facing challenges and demonstrating the state's commitment to continuing the implementation of comprehensive reform and modernization.They noted that the King reiterated Jordan's core principles in supporting the Palestinian cause, strengthening the resilience of Gaza's population, and upholding the Hashemite custodianship of holy sites, emphasizing the Kingdom's role at both regional and religious levels.Mohammad Al-Maagbeh, professor of Public Law at the University of Jordan, said the speech focused on a new phase of sustained, diligent work centered on modernization, efficiency, and serving the citizen, stressing that there is no room for hesitation in the national development process. He highlighted that the address outlined the state's determination to continue economic reform to achieve comprehensive and sustainable growth, directly benefiting citizens through real job opportunities, major projects, strategic investments, and improved living standards.Al-Maagbeh emphasized that public sector reform is a key pillar of this vision, enabling citizens to experience tangible improvements in services. He added that the King's address also called for advancing education, developing the healthcare system, and modernizing the transportation sector, all contributing to enhanced economic competitiveness and quality of life across Jordan's governorates.He noted that the speech reaffirmed Jordan's firm and unwavering stance on supporting Gaza, continuing the delivery of aid and medical relief, and rejecting repeated violations in the West Bank. The address also reaffirmed the historical Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, carried out with honor and responsibility to protect the city's identity and status.Mesh'al Almadi, professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Jordan, stated that the speech highlighted the Kingdom's consistent approach to comprehensive reform and modernization within an integrated economic and administrative vision aimed at enhancing state institutions' efficiency and improving citizens' living standards. He added that the King emphasized the importance of urgency and decisiveness in implementing reform programs, particularly in education, health, and transportation.Muath Abu Dalo, professor of Public Law and Political Systems, said the speech embodied the unity between citizens and leadership, emphasizing national cohesion and delivering moral messages reflecting the King's concern for Jordanians in political, service, and economic matters. He added that the address stressed the need for continuous improvement by the executive and legislative authorities, particularly in economic policy, with a direct impact on citizens through investment attraction, reduced unemployment, and economic activation.Abu Dalo noted that the King's speech underscored the importance of tangible results in public sector development, enabling the legislative branch to effectively oversee the executive and enact laws that serve the public interest. He highlighted that the speech addressed internal and external challenges, emphasizing the need to fortify national awareness and convey Jordan's steadfast commitment to protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites.Experts agreed that the speech covered both domestic and regional issues comprehensively, urging the three branches of government to work collaboratively to serve the national interest and enhance state performance for the benefit of society.