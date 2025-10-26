Lower House Speaker, Leadership Decline Congratulations, Emphasize Focus On National Duty

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives Mazen Qadi and members of the Permanent Office announced they will not be receiving congratulations, stressing that the coming period is one of work and responsibility that requires full dedication to serving the nation and its citizens.In a statement issued by the Permanent Office, Qadi said that the lower House of Representatives with all its blocs and members bears a great national responsibility to translate the Royal directives outlined in the Speech from the Throne and to move forward in the political, economic, and administrative modernization tracks. He emphasized that serving Jordanians remains their top priority, to which all efforts and capacities will be devoted.Qadi said that while congratulations are appreciated, national duty necessitates limiting them to online platforms or through MPs' offices during working hours, in keeping with the spirit of public responsibility and commitment to legislative and oversight duties.He added that the next phase calls for unified efforts among all parliamentary blocs and committees, working as one team to strengthen public trust in Parliament and to reinforce its role as an active national platform in the comprehensive modernization process led by His Majesty King Abdullah II.