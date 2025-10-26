Mithaq Party Hails King's Speech As Testament To Unity, Strength, National Resolve

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) The Mithaq Watani (National Charter) Party expressed great pride in the content of His Majesty King Abdullah II's Speech from the Throne, delivered at the opening of the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament, describing it as a reflection of deep national belonging and the King's unwavering confidence in the Jordanian people.In a statement issued Sunday, the party said the royal address embodied the King's closeness to his people and his genuine faith in Jordanians' ability to overcome challenges and build the future with an unbreakable will. The party highlighted His Majesty's words "He fears nothing, for behind him stands the Jordanian" as a powerful expression of unity between leadership and people, symbolizing pride, dignity, and loyalty.The party commended the King's affirmation that Jordan continues to move forward with confidence across the three modernization tracks political, economic, and administrative while promoting a responsible, service-oriented party and parliamentary life and building capable institutions that drive development and improve citizens' living standards.It also praised His Majesty's tribute to the Jordan Armed Forces the Arab Army whom he described as "the men of Al-Hussein's forge, an awe-inspiring shield," emphasizing that they are the embodiment of honor, sacrifice, and the steadfast protectors of the homeland against any threat to Jordan's security and stability.The statement reaffirmed the party's full support for the King's firm position on the Palestinian cause and solidarity with the people of Gaza, commending His Majesty's pledge that Jordan will continue to support them with all available means, reject violations in the West Bank, and uphold the Kingdom's historic Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The party added that the King's speech serves as a clear roadmap for national action in the coming phase, calling for unity and teamwork to safeguard the nation's security, strengthen its achievements, and fulfill the aspirations of the proud Jordanian people.