Jerash Figures Praise Themes Of King's Speech

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Public and youth groups in Jerash emphasized the importance of the themes addressed in His Majesty King Abdullah II's Speech from the Throne, particularly Jordan's unwavering position on national and Arab causes, foremost among them the Palestinian issue.They highlighted the King's affirmation that Jordan will remain steadfast, as it has always been, drawing strength from the Hashemite legacy and the Arab Army the descendants of heroes who defended the land and safeguarded its dignity.Jerash Governor Malik Khreisat praised the Royal Address, noting His Majesty's emphasis on Jordan's confident progress along the three modernization tracks political, economic, and administrative and on strengthening political engagement devoted to serving the homeland and its higher interests, while continuing to build capable institutions that promote development and improve citizens' living standards.Former Minister Atef Udhaibat said the King addressed Jordanians with words full of pride and confidence, describing them as "the protectors of the homeland, who open their doors to defend the weak and respond to the call of those in need."MP Mohammad Hdaib said the Palestinian cause featured prominently in the speech, noting the King's reaffirmation of Jordan's continued support for Gaza through the delivery of humanitarian aid and the provision of field medical services, as well as his renewed rejection of Israeli violations in the West Bank.Jerash Governorate Council President Jihad Daadra echoed the King's assertion that Jordan will remain firm, as it has always been, rooted in the Hashemite legacy and supported by the Arab Army the proud descendants of heroes who protected the land and preserved its honor.Jerash Municipality Committee Chairman Mohammad Bani Yasin said the Royal Speech outlined the contours of a new phase of national action based on moving from planning to achievement and from diagnosis to execution, at a crucial moment when internal challenges intersect with regional and international transformations.Director of the Jerash Education Directorate Wael Azzam praised the King's reaffirmation of Jordan's steadfast support for the Palestinian people and commitment to the Hashemite Custodianship over the holy sites, describing it as a reminder that national development is inseparable from moral and Arab responsibility and that Jordan's strength lies in its unity and cohesion.Director of the Jerash Youth Directorate Abdelilah Al-Mashaqbeh commended the King's directives as a continuation of the national drive toward comprehensive economic modernization guided by a forward-looking vision for all sectors.Jalila Smadi, Director of the Jerash Women's Union, said the speech embodied values of faith, dedication, and belonging, recalling the legacy of the forefathers who built Jordan on the foundations of pride and dignity, ensuring it remains resilient in the face of crises.Kawthar Al-Qaisi, a member of the "Environment Unites Us" initiative, said the speech was rich with deep messages emphasizing the rule of law, sustainability, and innovation in public administration, as well as food and water security cornerstones that form a roadmap toward a more prosperous and effective future in the service of the nation and its citizens.