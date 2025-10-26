403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Prioritizes Family Values Over Migration
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the country will uphold family values as the cornerstone of its society, rather than following the path of nations that attempt to resolve population issues through “chaotic migration.”
During a session of a government council focused on demographic and family policy on Thursday, Putin highlighted that declining birth rates have emerged as a global phenomenon, posing challenges both within Russia and internationally.
“Different countries respond to this demographic challenge in various ways, including encouraging uncontrolled, and even chaotic migration to replace the native population,” he noted. Putin warned that such approaches often come at the cost of national identity, cultural heritage, and domestic political stability.
He stressed that Russia should cultivate a societal norm in which having larger families is considered natural and prestigious.
Families with three or more children should become standard, he explained, adding that the government intends to build trust through timely support rather than applying pressure.
Existing programs, such as maternity capital, benefits for low-income families, and preferential mortgage schemes, will remain in place.
Additionally, new measures—including tax breaks and housing assistance for families with two or more children—will be introduced.
Russian authorities have consistently expressed concern about a potential demographic crisis, with 2024 statistics showing the lowest annual birth rate in the country since 1999.
During a session of a government council focused on demographic and family policy on Thursday, Putin highlighted that declining birth rates have emerged as a global phenomenon, posing challenges both within Russia and internationally.
“Different countries respond to this demographic challenge in various ways, including encouraging uncontrolled, and even chaotic migration to replace the native population,” he noted. Putin warned that such approaches often come at the cost of national identity, cultural heritage, and domestic political stability.
He stressed that Russia should cultivate a societal norm in which having larger families is considered natural and prestigious.
Families with three or more children should become standard, he explained, adding that the government intends to build trust through timely support rather than applying pressure.
Existing programs, such as maternity capital, benefits for low-income families, and preferential mortgage schemes, will remain in place.
Additionally, new measures—including tax breaks and housing assistance for families with two or more children—will be introduced.
Russian authorities have consistently expressed concern about a potential demographic crisis, with 2024 statistics showing the lowest annual birth rate in the country since 1999.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment