Poland PM’s party begins merging with two smaller coalition partners
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Civic Platform party has officially begun merging with two smaller coalition partners, forming a rebranded political entity called the Civic Coalition.
The consolidation unites Tusk’s center-right Civic Platform with the centrist Nowoczesna (Modern) party and the progressive Polish Initiative, both of which will dissolve and integrate into the new structure, according to reports.
Previously, the three parties had operated under the broader Civic Coalition alliance, which also included the Green Party. With the merger, the alliance will be dissolved, and Civic Platform will formally adopt the name Civic Coalition. The Greens will remain outside the new organization but plan to continue cooperating with Tusk’s camp while running independently in the 2027 parliamentary elections.
Speaking at a convention in Warsaw, Tusk told attendees: “We’re called the Civic Coalition because, as the Civic Coalition, we’ve won elections before and we’ll win the next. We don’t have to invent anything, no tricks.”
Officials noted that the merger still requires registration with the National Court Register and internal leadership elections, expected to be completed by mid-January.
Meanwhile, the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party held its own convention, unveiling a new platform focused on security, foreign policy, defense, and healthcare. PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski criticized the merger, describing it as an effort to boost the ruling camp’s popularity amid tightening polls.
