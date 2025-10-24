BTCC Exchange Announces Halloween Night Of Fortune With Bitcoin, Gold Bars & Iphone 17 Prizes

BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled its Halloween futures trading campaign featuring premium prizes including 1 BTC, 100g gold bars, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Spooktacular Halloween Night of Fortune campaign runs from October 24 through October 31, 2025, offering up to 100,000 mystery bags to participants.

The campaign invites users to complete cumulative deposit and futures trading tasks to unlock mystery bags containing valuable prizes. Each registered participant can get up to 10 mystery bags by achieving tasks ranging from 200 USDT deposits to 50,000,000 USDT in futures trading volume.

Participants can win premium prizes including:



1 Bitcoin (BTC)

100g gold bars

iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB, valued at $1,999) 1,000 futures trading fund prizes

The campaign's timing is particularly noteworthy, as both Bitcoin and gold have recently reached all-time highs, presenting an exceptional opportunity for the community. BTCC designed this initiative to reward users with premium prizes during a period of significant market strength and momentum.

Oct 2025 Proof of Reserves Demonstrates Continued Financial Strength

Alongside the Halloween campaign launch, BTCC also released its October 2025 Proof of Reserves report with a 152% total reserve ratio, up from September's 143%. The report demonstrates robust reserves across all major cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin (BTC): 137%

Ethereum (ETH): 157%

XRP: 156%

Tether (USDT): 151%

USD Coin (USDC): 161% Cardano (ADA): 169%

The October report marks the sixth consecutive month of maintaining reserves well above industry standards, reflecting BTCC's strengthening financial position and commitment to transparency.

With over 10 million registered users, BTCC leverages 14 years of operational experience to deliver secure, diverse trading services to the global crypto community.

A complete Halloween campaign details and registration can be found here.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website:

X: