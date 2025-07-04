Zelensky Has Phone Conversation With Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“A very important and meaningful conversation between the Presidents (of Ukraine and the United States – ed.). All the details will be announced very soon,” Yermak wrote.

As previously reported, on July 3 in Aarhus, Zelensky stated that he intended to raise the issue of U.S. arms supplies during the call with President Trump.

The conversation took place amid recent reports that the Pentagon had suspended the deliveries of certain ammunition and missiles to Ukraine. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed the decision, stating it was made“to put America's interests first” following a Department of Defense review of military support to foreign partners.