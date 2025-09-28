Saudi German Health UAE Wins Six Prestigious Awards At The Arab Hospital Federation Awards 2025
Awarded Categories and Projects
Patient-Centered Care and Community Engagement
Project: Daily Goals Board – Platinum Award Leadership, Governance, Policy, and Culture
Project: Caring Like Family Award – Platinum Award Safety and Quality of Care
Project: TAMAM Report – Gold Award Emotional and Psychological Support
Project: Second Victim Management Policy – Gold Award Continuity of Care and Transition Management
Project: Providing Free Medical Care for Severely Traumatised Patients – Platinum Award Staff and Provider Engagement and Development
Project: Quality is U Newsletter – Gold Award
About Saudi German Health UAE
Saudi German Health UAE is one of the region's leading healthcare providers, managing state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers across the Emirates. By combining clinical excellence, innovation, and human-centered care, SGH UAE continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery and reaffirm its mission of providing world-class care with a human touch.
