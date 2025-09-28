Saudi German Health UAE Wins Six Prestigious Awards At The Arab Hospital Federation Awards 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a landmark achievement that underscores its regional leadership in healthcare,has been honored withat the. The recognition celebrates SGH UAE's innovative initiatives that place patients, communities, and healthcare professionals at the heart of its mission.



Patient-Centered Care and Community Engagement

Project: Daily Goals Board – Platinum Award

Leadership, Governance, Policy, and Culture

Project: Caring Like Family Award – Platinum Award

Safety and Quality of Care

Project: TAMAM Report – Gold Award

Emotional and Psychological Support

Project: Second Victim Management Policy – Gold Award

Continuity of Care and Transition Management

Project: Providing Free Medical Care for Severely Traumatised Patients – Platinum Award Staff and Provider Engagement and Development

Project: Quality is U Newsletter – Gold Award

These honors are more than institutional milestones; they reflectlived every day across SGH UAE facilities. From the Daily Goals Board that empowers patients to take part in their care plans, to the Second Victim Policy that provides emotional support for staff after critical incidents, and the initiative offering free treatment for severely traumatised patients, each recognition underscores the group's belief that healthcare is not only about treating bodies-it is about caring for people.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement,, said:

“Winning these awards is a collective victory that belongs to every member of our family. You have proven that healthcare excellence is not measured solely by medical outcomes but also by compassion, empathy, and culture. These awards are a tribute to all of you.”

This recognition further cementsas a healthcare leader in the region and reflects its vision of delivering-anchored in responsibility to patients and communities alike.

About Saudi German Health UAE

Saudi German Health UAE is one of the region's leading healthcare providers, managing state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers across the Emirates. By combining clinical excellence, innovation, and human-centered care, SGH UAE continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery and reaffirm its mission of providing world-class care with a human touch.