Satish Shah To Asrani: 6 Beloved Celebrities Who Passed Away In October 2025

In the first 11 days of October, six renowned celebrities passed away, leaving the entertainment world in shock. Four of them died within just five days, marking a deeply tragic start to the month.

When he passed away:Oct 25, 2025

How:The 74-year-old actor died of kidney failure. He was known for 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' and 'DDLJ'.

When he passed away:October 20, 2025

How he passed away:84-year-old Govardhan Asrani died due to fluid in his lungs. Famous for his role as the jailer in 'Sholay', Asrani was an actor, comedian, and filmmaker.

When he passed away: October 21, 2025

How he passed away:Rishabh Tandon went to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with his family. He suffered a heart attack there and passed away. He was just 35 years old.

When he passed away:Oct 24, 2025

How:The 70-year-old ad guru, known for iconic campaigns, died from pneumonia after battling it for a few weeks

When he passed away:Oct 15, 2025

How: The 68-year-old, known for playing Karna in 'Mahabharat', passed away after a long battle with cancer. His role in 'Chandrakanta' was also very popular.

When she passed away:October 15, 2025

How she passed away:87-year-old Madhumati died due to age-related issues. She was an actress and dancer from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. She trained stars like Akshay Kumar and Govinda.