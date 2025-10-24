Inside La Liga's Miami Controversy: What Happened And Why

La Liga's plan to move Barcelona's trip to face Villarreal in December to Miami in the US collapsed under heavy pressure within Spain‭. ‬Here's a look at how‭, ‬why and what happens next‭.‬

‭ ‬ Why do La Liga want a match abroad‭?‬

La Liga have been trying to move a match to the US since 2018‭, ‬when they planned to bring Girona v Barcelona to Miami‭. ‬This year's attempt was as close as they have got‭, ‬after getting the green light from the European football governing body UEFA and the Spanish football federation‭ (‬RFEF‭).‬

However‭, ‬with under six weeks to go until the scheduled kick-off‭, ‬La Liga were forced to abandon their plan‭. ‬Their US-based promoter‭, ‬Relevent Sports‭, ‬said they would cancel arranging the game because of‭ ‬“uncertainty generated in Spain”‭ ‬around the match‭, ‬and a lack of time‭. ‬It left La Liga licking its wounds‭, ‬with president Javier Tebas ruing the loss of a‭ ‬“historic opportunity”‭ ‬to play the first-ever overseas European league match‭. ‬Tebas was hoping to follow the lead of the NFL and NBA in taking their product abroad‭, ‬further breaking into the lucrative North American market and‭ ‬“grow the competition's value”‭.‬

Players key in the collapse

La Liga players across Spain stood still for the first 15‭ ‬seconds of their matches last weekend‭, ‬marking an impactful protest‭.‬

It was organised by the Spanish footballers'‭ ‬association‭ (‬AFE‭), ‬who were upset at not being consulted about the plans and criticised a‭ ‬“lack of transparency and collaboration”‭.‬

They said that the game being moved to the US breached the players'‭ ‬collective bargaining agreement‭, ‬and further added to a high workload and travel-packed schedule‭.‬

Spanish giants Real Madrid were particularly vociferous opponents to the scheme‭, ‬insisting it would‭ ‬“adulterate”‭ ‬the competition‭, ‬and wrote twice to the country's Sports Council‭ (‬CSD‭) ‬demanding action be taken‭. ‬Los Blancos captain Dani Carvajal said the Miami game would be a‭ ‬“stain”‭ ‬on La Liga‭, ‬while coach Xabi Alonso also railed at it on multiple occasions‭.‬

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois criticised the players'‭ ‬protest not being shown on La Liga's broadcast of last weekend's action‭, ‬terming the league's hiding of‭ ‬it as‭ ‬“censorship and manipulation”‭. ‬

Even Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and midfielder Frenkie de Jong said they were against the match being played in Miami‭, ‬alleging‭ ‬it's‭ ‬“not fair in terms of competition”‭ ‬because an away game would take place at a neutral ground‭.‬

What does it mean‭?‬

It's back to the drawing board for a frustrated La Liga‭, ‬although in the long run‭, ‬they will be heartened by getting as close as they did this time‭. ‬“We will keep trying‭,‬”‭ ‬insisted Tebas‭. ‬However‭, ‬Villarreal were left seething at a‭ ‬“lack of respect”‭ ‬from the Spanish top flight‭, ‬who announced the cancellation during their Champions League match against Manchester City‭.‬

The Yellow Submarine also hammered La Liga‭, ‬alleging they might have pulled out later this week in any case‭, ‬citing logistical hurdles‭. ‬Villarreal cast doubt on La Liga's competency to arrange a match abroad‭. ‬Other teams watching on may be less keen on being a part of a future project as a result‭, ‬with its credibility taking a knock‭. ‬Clubs also noted the unhappiness of several fan groups about the match being moved‭, ‬and also a discrepancy regarding payment‭. ‬Barcelona president Joan Laporta said his team would cash in thanks to the game‭, ‬while Villarreal said all gains should be going to their fans‭, ‬in the form of flights to Miami or discounts on their tickets‭.‬

What happens next‭?‬

La Liga and Tebas will keep pushing to make it happen‭, ‬determined that bringing the game abroad is the best way to grow‭. ‬Meanwhile‭, ‬the league is reportedly attempting to sue the AFE‭, ‬because of the 15-second players'‭ ‬standstill that they are labelling a strike‭. ‬La Liga might be better off learning to foster better communication with other football bodies in the future to take their plan to fruition‭.‬

The CSD pointed out that‭ ‬“appropriate regulations”‭ ‬for this kind of game do not currently exist‭, ‬which is something FIFA is expected to look at‭. ‬

Now Italy and their top flight‭, ‬Serie A‭, ‬may become the first European league to take a game abroad‭, ‬with AC Milan v Como set for Perth‭, ‬Australia‭. ‬The cancellation of La Liga's Miami match could spark a knock-on effect in Italy‭, ‬with fan body Football Supporters Europe already calling for Serie A to scrap their plans too‭.‬