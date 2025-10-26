403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia, Thailand Forge Historic Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Cambodia and Thailand finalized a peace agreement in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, aiming to settle their prolonged border conflict.
"Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighborly relationships," US President Donald Trump stated at the signing ceremony, which was attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The pact, inked during the 47th ASEAN Summit, also entails the liberation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war.
"Under this agreement, observers from ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, will be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures," Trump explained.
The border tensions had intensified into violent clashes in July, causing the displacement of thousands. A ceasefire facilitated by Trump and Anwar halted the hostilities, with both nations actively implementing measures to reduce future tensions.
"We do a lot of business with both of them. We have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars, but this is going to be a very long peace," Trump remarked.
Prime Minister Manet expressed gratitude toward Trump for his mediation, noting that he has nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize, "reflecting the gratitude" of his people.
Earlier in August, Cambodia had also put forward Trump’s name for the prestigious award.
Manet additionally acknowledged the support of China and other countries in facilitating the truce.
He emphasized Cambodia’s dedication to the agreement, affirming that the country will continue to "work closely with Thailand and all our partners to ensure that this peace endures and brings tangible benefit to our peoples."
"Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighborly relationships," US President Donald Trump stated at the signing ceremony, which was attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The pact, inked during the 47th ASEAN Summit, also entails the liberation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war.
"Under this agreement, observers from ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, will be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures," Trump explained.
The border tensions had intensified into violent clashes in July, causing the displacement of thousands. A ceasefire facilitated by Trump and Anwar halted the hostilities, with both nations actively implementing measures to reduce future tensions.
"We do a lot of business with both of them. We have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars, but this is going to be a very long peace," Trump remarked.
Prime Minister Manet expressed gratitude toward Trump for his mediation, noting that he has nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize, "reflecting the gratitude" of his people.
Earlier in August, Cambodia had also put forward Trump’s name for the prestigious award.
Manet additionally acknowledged the support of China and other countries in facilitating the truce.
He emphasized Cambodia’s dedication to the agreement, affirming that the country will continue to "work closely with Thailand and all our partners to ensure that this peace endures and brings tangible benefit to our peoples."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment