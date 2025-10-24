5 Winners From India, Bangladesh, UK Win 24K Gold Bar Each In Big Ticket

Big Ticket's third draw of the month has brought joy to five lucky winners from Bangladesh, India, and the UK - each taking home a 250-gram 24-karat gold bar.

MD Haider Ali MD Ibrahim was among the winners. A 31-year-old salesman from Bangladesh, MD Haider has been living in Al Ain for the past five years, working at an electronics shop while supporting his family back home. After two years of trying his luck, he finally won with Big Ticket

He first learned about Big Ticket through a phone call and began purchasing tickets regularly, sometimes under different names. For the past two years, Haider and his close group of four to five friends, were buying tickets together each month in hopes of landing a win.

“When I got the call yesterday, I was very happy; it was such a big surprise,” he shared. While he hasn't decided yet how he'll use the prize money, he said this win has motivated him to keep playing every month and praised Big Ticket for its "easy process”.

Another winner, Libin Baby Baby, is a 35-year-old quality control instructor from Kerala, India.“I was on-site when I got the call from Big Ticket, I was completely surprised!” he said.

Libin has been living in the UAE for the past year and a half, while his family remains in India. He first heard about Big Ticket through social media and began purchasing tickets online soon after moving to the UAE. Since then, he has been buying tickets regularly each month alongside a group of 11 friends.

He plans to share the prize with his friends and said he will continue purchasing Big Ticket every month, hoping for more wins in the futur.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Luden couldn't contain his excitement when he discovered that his in-store ticket, number 280-156157 had won. The UK citizen described feeling "overjoyed" with his win.

Another winner, Nagarajan Venkataraman, purchased his winning ticket online, ticket number 280-241818, and described the moment he learned of his win as one of "pure joy".

Manjusha Puthiyaveetil from India also purchased her winning ticket online, ticket number 280-273857, and was overjoyed when she found out she had won.

As the UAE lights up with festive celebrations, Big Ticket is adding extra excitement with new prizes. With only one weekly draw remaining this month, five more gold bars are still up for grabs. This is your chance to celebrate the season and take home a 250-gram 24-karat gold bar, all you have to do is buy your ticket before October 31.

This month's highlight is the Dh25 million grand prize, set to be announced during the November 3 live draw. Additionally, those who purchase two tickets between October 1 and 24 will also automatically qualify for The Big Win Contest, where four lucky participants will be invited to the live draw for a chance to win cash prizes worth up to Dh150,000. Winners will be revealed on November 1 on Big Ticket's official website.

The excitement continues with the Dream Car Series, where participants could drive away in a Nissan Patrol on November 3 or a Maserati Grecale on December 3.

Tickets are available online at or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. For the latest updates, follow Big Ticket on social media.

The weekly E-draw dates:

Week 4: October 23-31

Draw Date- November 1 (Saturday)