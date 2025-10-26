403
Israeli Defense Minister Demands Gaza Demilitarization
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced on Saturday that he has directed the military to continue demolishing structures in the portion of the Gaza Strip still under Israeli control, as part of a ceasefire and prisoner swap arrangement.
“I have instructed the IDF (military) to prioritize the destruction of the tunnels as the central task in the yellow zone currently under our control, alongside protecting the soldiers and communities,” Katz stated on the US social media platform X.
He explained that these operations are being conducted simultaneously with discussions involving US officials, including the vice president, secretaries of state and defense, presidential envoys, and CENTCOM commanders.
The talks focus on implementing US President Donald Trump’s plan and guaranteeing the comprehensive “dismantling and destruction of all terror tunnels in the remaining territory under their responsibility, alongside disarming Hamas.”
Katz emphasized that “demilitarizing Gaza through the destruction of Hamas's terror tunnels, alongside disarming Hamas, is, in my view, the most important strategic objective for achieving victory in Gaza.”
He further highlighted that the top moral duty is the safe return of all hostages and fallen soldiers, declaring, “we will do everything to fulfill this sacred and critical mission.”
“The overarching strategic mission to realize the great victory achieved by the heroic IDF fighters against Hamas terrorists in Gaza is the demilitarization of Gaza through the complete destruction of the terror tunnels, 60% of which still remain—alongside disarming Hamas,” Katz concluded.
