Spanish Court Launches Probe into Sidenor Over Steel Exports to Israel
(MENAFN) A Spanish court announced Friday that it has opened an investigation into the president of steelmaker Sidenor and other top executives over allegedly illegal steel shipments to Israel intended for weapons production.
Judge Francisco de Jorge of Spain’s Audiencia Nacional placed Sidenor President Jose Antonio Jainaga Gomez and two additional company executives under scrutiny for suspected smuggling and complicity in crimes against humanity or genocide.
A court statement said the investigation focuses on steel deliveries to Israel Military Industries (IMI) Systems, a weapons manufacturer, which were allegedly made “with full awareness that the material would be used to produce arms.”
In his ruling, the judge noted that the circumstances of Israel’s military actions in Gaza are “public knowledge,” citing coverage by global media, remarks from UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and UNRWA, as well as preliminary findings from the International Criminal Court, as evidence supporting potential criminal liability.
Authorities are also probing whether Sidenor exported steel without securing the mandatory government approvals.
De Jorge, also identified as Clerbil, serves as the sole administrator of Sidenor Holdings Europa, which could also face liability in the case.
Earlier this summer, Sidenor announced it would suspend all trade with Israel after Irish outlet The Ditch reported that the company had sent 1,207 tons of steel bars to IMI Systems over a ten-month period starting in August 2024.
Spain’s government has confirmed it halted all arms trade with Israel following the Gaza conflict and recently passed legislation to formalize the embargo.
