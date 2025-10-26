403
Trump Slaps Ten Percent Tariff on Canada
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he has increased tariffs on Canada by 10%, citing a “fraudulent” advertisement featuring former President Reagan that aired during the World Series.
He indicated that "legal options" are currently being examined.
Trump claimed that "Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs."
According to him, the ad misrepresented the former president’s views to serve a political purpose.
He referenced the Reagan Foundation, which stated that they "created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan.
The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address," and clarified that it "did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks."
Trump described the ad as an attempt by Ottawa to manipulate the US Supreme Court into intervening on tariffs that they have long employed to "hurt" Washington.
He argued that the United States is now in a position to defend itself against "high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs," as well as tariffs imposed by other countries.
Emphasizing Reagan’s stance, Trump noted, "Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t."
He criticized Ottawa for allowing the advertisement to air "last night" during the World Series, despite instructions that it be removed immediately, calling it "a serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act."
