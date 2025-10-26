403
Japan sends new pilotless cargo spacecraft to deliver supplies to ISS
(MENAFN) Japan successfully launched a new unmanned cargo spacecraft on Sunday aboard an H3 rocket from a space center located on a southwestern island, with the goal of delivering essential supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), according to reports.
The newly developed HTV-X spacecraft is capable of carrying up to six tons of cargo—about 1.5 times the capacity of its predecessor, Kounotori, which previously completed nine supply missions to the ISS between 2009 and 2020, as stated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.
The spacecraft is scheduled to reach the ISS on Thursday and remain docked for six months before beginning an additional three-month phase to conduct orbital technology demonstration tests.
Originally set for launch the previous Tuesday, the mission was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions at the Tanegashima Space Center.
Engineers equipped the HTV-X with an upgraded power supply system, enabling it to transport experimental materials that must be kept at low temperatures during transit.
The improved H3 rocket now includes two main engines and four boosters—an increase from previous versions—allowing it to handle future missions involving multiple satellites to meet growing commercial and scientific demands.
In a separate development, China launched a new satellite designed to gather geographic data from the southwestern Sichuan Province, as reported by state media.
The Gaofen-14 02 satellite was launched at 11:55 a.m. local time (0355 GMT) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and successfully entered its designated orbit.
The satellite is designed to capture high-resolution, three-dimensional images on a global scale, providing vital geographic information to support both economic initiatives and national defense projects.
This mission marked the 603rd flight of China’s Long March rocket series, underscoring the nation’s continued expansion in space technology and Earth observation capabilities.
