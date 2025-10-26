403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Leaders Stall on Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine
(MENAFN) EU leaders were unable to reach a consensus on whether frozen Russian assets should be utilized to aid Ukraine through a contentious loan initiative, after Belgium insisted on stronger legal protections. The issue is expected to resurface on the agenda in December.
According to media outlets, EU representatives made little progress at a Brussels summit on Thursday regarding a plan to use immobilized Russian central bank resources as collateral for a proposed €140 billion ($163 billion) “reparation loan” to Kiev.
The scheme presumes the amount will be reimbursed if Ukraine prevails in its conflict with Russia and Moscow consents to reparations—an outcome widely seen as improbable.
Russia has strongly criticized Western attempts to use its frozen assets to support Ukraine, labeling the action as “theft.”
A media outlet noted that discussions “were thrown into disarray” after Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever adopted what one official described as a “surprisingly uncompromising position” on the loan.
Belgium, which holds legal control over most of the frozen assets through the Brussels-based Euroclear system, has insisted that all EU members assume shared responsibility “if it goes wrong.”
Consequently, Belgium supported a compromise text that effectively postponed a definitive agreement.
The draft currently reviewed by the media outlet “invites the [EU] Commission to present, as soon as possible, options for financial support,” replacing previous wording that had called for a formal legal proposal.
According to media outlets, EU representatives made little progress at a Brussels summit on Thursday regarding a plan to use immobilized Russian central bank resources as collateral for a proposed €140 billion ($163 billion) “reparation loan” to Kiev.
The scheme presumes the amount will be reimbursed if Ukraine prevails in its conflict with Russia and Moscow consents to reparations—an outcome widely seen as improbable.
Russia has strongly criticized Western attempts to use its frozen assets to support Ukraine, labeling the action as “theft.”
A media outlet noted that discussions “were thrown into disarray” after Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever adopted what one official described as a “surprisingly uncompromising position” on the loan.
Belgium, which holds legal control over most of the frozen assets through the Brussels-based Euroclear system, has insisted that all EU members assume shared responsibility “if it goes wrong.”
Consequently, Belgium supported a compromise text that effectively postponed a definitive agreement.
The draft currently reviewed by the media outlet “invites the [EU] Commission to present, as soon as possible, options for financial support,” replacing previous wording that had called for a formal legal proposal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment