Russian Orthodox Church Launches Spiritual Hub in Africa
(MENAFN) The Russian Orthodox Church has unveiled plans to establish a new spiritual and educational facility under its Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa.
The center is intended to broaden religious instruction, media engagement, and pastoral services throughout the continent.
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, who has played a key role in promoting the church’s increasing influence in Africa since the exarchate’s inception nearly four years ago, approved the initiative, an official statement indicated.
Archpriest Tigry Khachatryan, a cleric from the Kursk Diocese, has been named as the director of the center, which is dedicated to the Apostle and Evangelist Mark, the Patriarchal Exarchate reported on Wednesday.
“The Center’s tasks include translation and publication of liturgical, spiritual, and methodological literature into international and national languages of the peoples of Africa,” the official statement emphasized.
The statement further noted that the facility will develop radio broadcasts, films, and other media productions, coordinate creative contests and workshops, and offer ongoing online guidance to clergy and catechists.
The Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa was founded by Moscow in December 2021 after a rupture with the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria over its backing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
Since then, it has expanded a network of parishes and missions across more than 30 countries, including Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon, and South Africa, amid Russia’s growing diplomatic, economic, and security presence on the continent.
