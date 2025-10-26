403
South African President Launches Strategic Asian Tour
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a significant three-nation tour of Asia on Wednesday, underscoring Pretoria’s strategic shift toward strengthening relationships with Southeast Asian economies.
The itinerary, which spans Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, is designed to advance South Africa’s interests through increased trade, investment opportunities, and reinforced multilateral cooperation.
Accompanying Ramaphosa on this tour were Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes, as well as a delegation of prominent business figures.
The journey commenced in Jakarta, Indonesia, where Ramaphosa conducted bilateral talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday morning.
The discussions, described by Subianto as “good discussions concerning their bilateral relations,” resulted in a notable decision to expedite the implementation of their defense cooperation agreement signed in 2023. Indonesia has recently joined the BRICS group, adding further significance to the partnership.
Ramaphosa outlined South Africa’s goals for the tour, emphasizing that the primary focus was the expansion of trade between the two nations.
“We agreed on the need to increase trade between our two countries as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth,” he said, highlighting the importance of developing “more resilient and diversified economies for the benefit of the peoples of both countries as we face similar geopolitical headwinds.”
