Trump returns to ASEAN summit for first time since 2017
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump attended the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, marking his first appearance at the gathering since 2017.
Trump joined host Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and other regional leaders for a group photo before participating in a working session with US-ASEAN leaders.
“I'm here on a mission of friendship and goodwill and to deepen our ties of commerce, to strengthen our common security and to really promote strongly stability, prosperity and peace for all of the countries in this room and long beyond this room,” Trump said.
He noted that as part of his Asia tour, he will sign or near completion trade agreements with Asia-Pacific nations, including Japan and South Korea. “We're delighted to forge richer partnerships on energy technology, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and other industries,” he added.
This event marked the 13th US-ASEAN summit, with the last in-person attendance by a US president occurring in 2022.
Addressing the summit, Anwar said both sides will adopt a joint vision statement for a “prosperous ASEAN and America,” aiming to convert cooperation into tangible benefits. He also highlighted that bilateral trade between the Southeast Asian bloc and the US reached $453 billion last year.
