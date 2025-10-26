Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
McLaren driver claims pole position of Formula One World Championship

2025-10-26 05:35:21
(MENAFN) McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed pole position on Saturday for the 20th round of the Formula 1 World Championship at the Mexican Grand Prix.

At the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Norris recorded a fastest lap of 1 minute 15.586 seconds, earning the top spot on the starting grid.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc trailed by 0.262 seconds in second place, while fellow Brit Lewis Hamilton, also in a Ferrari, qualified third, 0.352 seconds off the pace.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will begin the race from eighth position.
The Mexican Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 1900GMT on Sunday.

