McLaren driver claims pole position of Formula One World Championship
(MENAFN) McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed pole position on Saturday for the 20th round of the Formula 1 World Championship at the Mexican Grand Prix.
At the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Norris recorded a fastest lap of 1 minute 15.586 seconds, earning the top spot on the starting grid.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc trailed by 0.262 seconds in second place, while fellow Brit Lewis Hamilton, also in a Ferrari, qualified third, 0.352 seconds off the pace.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri will begin the race from eighth position.
The Mexican Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 1900GMT on Sunday.
