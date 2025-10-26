47Th ASEAN Summit Kicks Off In Malaysia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: The 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related summits kicked off today in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, under the theme 'Inclusivity and Sustainability.'

The summit will continue until October 28, with the participation of leaders of ASEAN member states, in addition to representatives from partner countries such as China, the US, Japan, and India.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized in his opening remarks the importance of strengthening regional cooperation in addressing global economic and geopolitical challenges.

He said rising competition and increasing uncertainty are not only testing ASEAN's economies, but also ASEAN's collective resolve to maintain faith in cooperation. ASEAN's strength lies in the conviction that respect and rationality still bind member states together, he added.

During the summit, leaders will discuss a range of key issues, including enhancing regional economic integration, stimulating sustainable economic growth, improving connectivity among ASEAN countries, and enhancing cooperation in the fields of the digital economy, clean energy, and artificial intelligence.

Progress made in implementing the 18 key economic goals under Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship will also be reviewed.

The ASEAN summit comes at a sensitive time, as the region faces economic and geopolitical challenges that require a coordinated response from the member state countries. The discussions and decisions taken are expected to contribute to strengthening ASEAN's role as a key axis of stability and prosperity in the Southeast Asian region.