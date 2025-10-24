403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Brothers Ahmad, Khaled Bag Medals In Mideast Jiu-Jitsu Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti judo champion Ahmad Al-Sharaf on Friday won a gold medal in the (grey belt judogi) under 27-kg category and another one in the no-outfit competition of the same weight, as part of the AJP Middle East Qatar 2025 Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
His brother, Khaled, won a silver in the under 34-kg judogi competition and a bronze in the no-judogi category. (end)
rk
His brother, Khaled, won a silver in the under 34-kg judogi competition and a bronze in the no-judogi category. (end)
rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment