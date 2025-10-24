Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Brothers Ahmad, Khaled Bag Medals In Mideast Jiu-Jitsu Tourney

2025-10-24 03:05:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti judo champion Ahmad Al-Sharaf on Friday won a gold medal in the (grey belt judogi) under 27-kg category and another one in the no-outfit competition of the same weight, as part of the AJP Middle East Qatar 2025 Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
His brother, Khaled, won a silver in the under 34-kg judogi competition and a bronze in the no-judogi category. (end)
