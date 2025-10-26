Trump Announces 10% Tariff Hike On Canadian Imports Over World Series Advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will increase tariffs on goods imported from Canada by another 10% in response to a televised Canadian advertisement he described as“misleading.”

The decision comes after a commercial aired during the live broadcast of the World Series that referenced former President Ronald Reagan's past warnings about the impact of tariffs.

Trump claimed the ad manipulated Reagan's remarks to criticize current U.S. trade policy, calling the broadcast a hostile act that distorted the truth.

Writing on Truth Social, he said the tariff hike was a direct response to Canada's“misrepresentation and hostile conduct.”

Neither the Canadian Prime Minister's Office nor the U.S. Department of Commerce immediately commented on the decision.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday his government remains open to resuming trade discussions with Washington and will suspend the advertisement starting Monday to ease tensions.

Although most Canadian exports to the U.S. are already tariff-exempt under the USMCA trade pact, the move threatens to strain relations between two of the world's closest economic partners.

