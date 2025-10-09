Dreamcash Celebrates 100,000 Waitlist Signups With Exclusive $50K Giveaway Series

Dreamcash announces custom Rolex Submariner giveaway for top referrer as decentralized perpetual trading reaches historic highs

Dreamcash , the next-generation crypto wealth platform, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 signups for its invite-only waitlist since launching earlier this year. To celebrate this milestone and build momentum toward its September launch, the company is unveiling an exclusive giveaway series rewarding the community's most active evangelists.

The announcement comes as the decentralized perpetual derivatives (perp DEX) market experiences unprecedented growth. Hyperliquid recorded approximately $2.7 trillion in perpetuals trading volume in September 2025 with $86.6 million in protocol revenue, both the highest monthly figures since its launch.

Giveaway Series Details

The first prize in the series is a custom Rolex Submariner featuring Dreamcash's signature colors, awarded to the user who brings in the most referrals during the campaign period. This luxury timepiece represents just the beginning of a three-part giveaway series, with two additional high-value surprises to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The referral competition leverages Dreamcash's existing points system, where users earn rewards for engagement and successfully inviting others to join the waitlist. Beyond the headline prizes, all participants continue accumulating points that will translate into benefits when the platform launches.

Important Notice. Dreamcash's referral giveaway is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Rolex SA. The prize consists of a customised watch originally manufactured by Rolex, purchased independently by Dreamcash and modified (the Dreamcash Blue Custom Rolex). Once customised, the product is no longer covered by manufacturer warranty. The original manufacturer has no obligation to repair, service, or refund customised watches. Import duties, customs fees, or taxes may apply.

Full rules and conditions apply. User can read our Giveaway Terms & Conditions before entering.

Riding the Perp DEX Wave

The timing of Dreamcash's launch is well aligned with current market developments. Perpetual trading volumes on decentralized exchanges surged to an all-time high of $70 billion on a single day in September, with newer platforms like Aster recording $36 billion in 24-hour trading volume. Aster, backed by YZi Labs and gaining attention from Binance co-founder CZ, has seen its token rise over 2,000% since launch.

Meanwhile, Lighter, a zk-powered perp DEX still in closed beta, recently surged past $2 billion in daily volume, offering innovative features like zero fees and allowing users to both earn yield and trade using the same capital. These developments signal a new era of competition and innovation in decentralized derivatives trading.

According to CoinGecko, perpetual trading volume on decentralized exchanges reached a new all-time high in Q3 2025, with the DEX/CEX volume ratio hitting a record 0.23. This shift toward decentralization creates massive opportunities for platforms like Dreamcash that can simplify access to these markets.

Simplifying Access to Complex Markets

Dreamcash's current integration with Hyperliquid positions users to capitalize on this explosive growth. By combining AI-driven market analysis, automated yield strategies, and a mobile-first design, Dreamcash removes the technical barriers that have kept many investors from participating in the perp DEX revolution. Additionally, more DEXes may follow.

The platform's approach eliminates traditional KYC friction for initial access, allowing users to begin building their crypto portfolios immediately. With delta-neutral strategies that generate yield regardless of market direction, users can benefit from the perp DEX boom while managing risk.

This giveaway series serves as a prelude to the platform's official launch in 2025, when users will gain full access to Dreamcash's suite of tools designed to democratize sophisticated trading strategies.

Users can join the waitlist and start earning referral points immediately at The referral leaderboard updates in real-time, allowing participants to track their progress toward winning the exclusive prizes.

About Dreamcash

Dreamcash is building the next generation of crypto wealth platforms, combining AI-powered insights, automated yield strategies, and frictionless user experience to democratize access to digital asset opportunities. The platform launches initially with Hyperliquid integration, positioned to capture value from the explosive growth in decentralized perpetual derivatives trading.

