MP Ruhullah Hits Out At CM Omar For Mocking People Who Elected Him

NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi – KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Terming Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statement 'shocking' about him not being afraid of people on the issue of reservation, National Conference senior leader and Member Parliament Aga Ruhullah on Sunday said that these are the people who elected him, yet he is going against them instead of working for their betterment.

Speaking at the 4th Halla Bolle Conclave at Radisson Collection, Srinagar, MP Ruhullah said that during the 2024 election campaign, the NC promised to restore what was taken from the people and to fight for everything, but now, in power, they are compromising and limiting their fight only to statehood.

He said that before the elections, they accused other parties of having ties with the BJP and supporting the August 5 decision, but now the NC is doing the same, following what BJP allies had advocated earlier.

He said that the reservation issue should have remained a government priority, but unfortunately, nothing concrete is being done.

“NC is going against what it promised during the election campaign. What will I tell the people of Budgam if I go there for campaigning again?”

“People voted in 2024 in favor of the NC to fight against the BJP rule, where people were made to feel suffocated, but in return, the elected CM is saying 'I'm not afraid of the people' is shocking and unexpected,” he said, as per news agency KNO.