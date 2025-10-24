How The Middle East Is Redefining Global Luxury Trends

Luxury used to be about being seen. Now, it's about being understood.

If there's one thing I've learned after three decades working at the intersection of global travel and luxury, it's that the meaning of luxury is always evolving - sometimes quietly and at other times, much more mainstream.

Recommended For You

As CEO of the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau, I have the privilege of representing one of the world's most iconic brands/destinations - an address that, for decades, defined luxury. But increasingly, there is more competition from other destinations and conversations I'm having now are about how we keep pace with the evolving luxury traveller.

The answer, however, is the same -we make sure we are well versed in the language of care, especially for our guests from the Middle East, whose preferences are reshaping not just where they go, but why they travel.

This point was recently reinforced during a recent roundtable event that was hosted in Dubai, Women Connecting the World of Luxury. What unfolded wasn't just a conversation about style or accumulation, which can easily be duplicated – it was a deeper discussion about emotion, memory, and meaning.

We explored how luxury today is less about material, and more about resonance. One woman said it best,“Luxury is the smile you receive, the coffee order remembered, the name used.” That small example spoke volumes: what truly matters is being seen and cared for -not just catered to.

The care that is taken is more important than ever as we welcome more travellers from the GCC. These aren't visitors chasing opulence for its own sake. They're thoughtful, well-travelled individuals who value privacy, warmth, cultural depth, and personalization that feels real - not rehearsed.

That doesn't mean luxury has become modest. It means the essence of luxury is the delivery of meaningful experiences.

Emotion Over Excess

The research backs this up. A recent study we carried out with FINN Partners of 1,000 affluent GCC-based travellers reflects what we're seeing: today's travellers value immersion, not just indulgence. Wellness retreats, spiritual journeys, and culturally rich experiences consistently outranked more conventional“luxury” offerings.

It reminded me: the experiences that move us are the ones we cherish for a lifetime. And this is where destinations - from rising stars in the Middle East to icons like Beverly Hills -must lead. We're shifting from showpiece luxury to soulful luxury and from broadcast to conversation.

Craftsmanship, Culture, and Connection

Another thing that emerged is a hunger for authenticity: objects and places that carry meaning, history, craftsmanship. An invitation into someone's home. A perfume made with regional botanicals. A piece of jewellery that tells a family story. A local flavour that lingers long after the meal is done.

That sense of craft and care is redefining what's valuable. It's not just the diamond anymore, it's the story behind it.

New campaigns focus on heritage, storytelling, and generational experiences. We showcase our heritage with an eye on where we are going next. The goal now is to meet people where they are, which is increasingly in pursuit of luxury that's quieter, smarter, and more personal.

Women Are Leading the Way

It's no coincidence that the most powerful voices in this evolution are women. They are reshaping how luxury is created, marketed, and experienced. Women are the decision-makers behind a majority of travel and lifestyle purchases, especially in the GCC, yet their needs have often gone underrepresented.

At the roundtable, one panellist remarked with a smile:“We influence men. The men in our lives want to make sure we're enjoying ourselves and are eager for us to be part of the decision-making process.” Our research supports this sentiment – women overwhelmingly identify as the primary decision-makers in their households, even if their male counterparts don't always see it that way.

The truth is women's influence is often intuitive, emotional, and rooted in trust – and the luxury world can no longer afford to overlook it. When we talk about who we're designing for, who we're speaking to, we must start with women. Especially in the GCC, where cultural nuance and emotional intelligence carry enormous value.

A Future That Feels

The takeaway? The future of luxury isn't louder. It's deeper. Today, we're embracing slower, more intentional storytelling. The message is clear: luxury is not just what you buy, it's what you remember, who you connect with, what you feel, and who you become in the process.

As someone who has long worked in a city that has been a leader in defining luxury, I continue to be inspired by its evolution.