Kuwait Amir Expresses Condolences Over Deaths Of Saudi Princesses
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday cables of condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the deaths of Princess Haifa bint Turki bin Mohammad bin Saud Al-Kabeer Al-Saud and Princess Nouf bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
His Highness the Amir wished peace for the deceased and solace for the Saudi Royal Family. (end)
