Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Expresses Condolences Over Deaths Of Saudi Princesses

Kuwait Crown Prince Expresses Condolences Over Deaths Of Saudi Princesses


2025-10-26 07:03:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday cables of condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the deaths of Princess Haifa bint Turki bin Mohammad bin Saud Al-Kabeer Al-Saud and Princess Nouf bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished peace for the deceased and solace for the Saudi Royal Family. (end)
gta


MENAFN26102025000071011013ID1110248770



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search