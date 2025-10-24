Kashmir's AI Moment Is Now

Representational Photo

Kashmir is at a turning point. The valley is losing crops to unpredictable weather, patients to delayed treatment, and students to old system. Every part of life feels the strain of a changing world. Artificial intelligence offers a way forward, but the time to act is now.

Start with farming. Nearly 3.5 million people in Kashmir rely on agriculture. Apples alone make up about 8 percent of the region's economy. But apple yields have fallen by 15 to 20 percent over the last decade due to pests and erratic rain. AI tools are helping farmers detect infections early through phone cameras. A simple photo of a leaf can now save an orchard. When every season decides a family's future, such tools are lifelines.

Health care tells a similar story. Chronic kidney disease cases have jumped by 35 percent in five years. In many areas, one kidney specialist serves more than 200,000 people. Some hospitals are now using AI systems that scan reports and spot early warning signs doctors might miss in the rush. These tools help save time and lives in a system stretched thin.

In classrooms, too, AI is making silent progress. Internet outages still disrupt studies for thousands of students. New learning apps use AI to store lessons offline and sync them once the signal returns. This simple change keeps children learning even when the connection fails.

Much of this work is coming from Kashmir's young developers and researchers working in small labs and innovation hubs. They are building solutions for their own people with limited funds and big ideas. What they need now is policy support, better connectivity, and access to research funding.

Kashmir does not have to wait for big companies or outside experts to shape its digital future. The tools already exist. What is missing is tenacity.