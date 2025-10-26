Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User For Comparing Mughals With The Jews, 'Go Back To School'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Javed Akhtar has schooled a social media user for comparing the Mughals with the Jews. Imtiaz Mahmood, a social media commentator who is often critical of Islam, had posted a tweet that went viral.

“Jews are occupiers in Jerusalem, but Mughals are natives in Mathura. J*hadi Logic,” wrote Imtiaz Mahmood, a social media commentator who is often critical of Islam. He identifies himself as an atheist.

| Lucky Ali apologises after controversial remark on Javed Akhtar

The tweet went viral, garnering more than 2 lakh views in three days. Imtiaz Mahmood drew a comparison between two disputed issues: Jerusalem and Mathura.

He mocked pro-Palestinian claims that Jews are“occupiers” in Jerusalem despite their ancient ties to the city. At the same time, he criticised those who defend the Mughals as“natives” of India despite their Central Asian origin. Imtiaz Mahmood apparently referred to the Mathura mosque-temple dispute.

Javed Akhtar replied to the tweet without mincing words.

“You must have been a very bad student of not only history but mathematics too. If you can't find the difference between almost three and a half centuries of medieval times and 75 years of the 20th century, you should go back to school,” Javed Akhtar wrote.

| Javed Akhtar backs Diljit Dosanjh, calls for sympathy in film controversy

“Btw, you need a lesson or two on secularism too, which means keeping equal distance from all kinds of religious/communal biases. But, then, it needs some guts,” he added.

Javed Akhtar, also a self-described atheist, consistently calls out religious“double standards”. Previously, he praised Mughal Emperor Akbar for his secular approach.

Javed Akhtar on Akbar

Javed Akhtar, in an interview with The Lallantop, praised Emperor Akbar as one of the greatest rulers in world history. He mentioned that Time magazine had once listed the 100 greatest leaders. The list included only two Indians, Mahatma Gandhi and Akbar.

At a time when Europe was still divided by religious violence, Akbar promoted harmony and equality among all faiths, according to Javed Akhtar.

“He built the Ibadat Khana, where Christians, Islamic scholars and Hindu Brahmins debated together. He even allowed a church to be built in Agra, the first in North India,” Akhtar said.

| Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar celebrate Diwali with Dher Saara Pyar gang; Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal and others join

Akbar's son, Murad, once asked for a book to understand life and the world. Akbar sent him the Mahabharata, according to Javed Akhtar.

According to Akhtar, Akbar held Indian culture in high esteem. Upon his instruction, the Mahabharata was translated into Persian to share it across Asia.

Akhtar reminded that Mughal queens like Harka Bai (more popularly known as Jodha Bai) and Jagat Gosain were Rajputs who retained their traditions and faiths.

“They were cremated, not buried,” Akhtar said.

The interest in“Javed Akhtar” was high on Google India during October 25-26:

The interest in“Javed Akhtar” was high on Google India during October 25-26