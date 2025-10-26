Mian Altaf Backs Ruhullah, Warns CM Omar On Governance, Jobs

File photo of Mian Altaf

Srinagar- Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmad Larvi on Sunday said that no meaningful political or administrative progress has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since the formation of the new government.

“There have been no positive steps on political issues in J&K since this government took charge,” Larvi said, while speaking at the 4th Halla Bolle Conclave at Radisson Collection, Srinagar, hinting at his support for fellow party leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi's criticism over the NC government's failure in upholding its 2024 poll promises.

He said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah should introspect and focus on governance rather than rhetoric.“It will be wrong if I say Omar Sahib is on the right track-that would be deceiving him. He must see what rights and limits he has and how he can better serve the people who elected him,” Larvi said, as per news agency KNO.

The NC MP said Kashmir's political leadership has become consumed by debates over who aligns with or opposes the BJP, while people's concerns remain ignored.“The Chief Minister should be the one talking about the people's welfare,” he said.

Criticising the government for failing to start recruitment drives, Larvi said thousands of educated youth in J&K are growing hopeless.“Many have postgraduate and PhD degrees, but there has been no recruitment yet. The process should have started from day one with advertisements issued to recruitment agencies,” he said, adding that it is the duty of elected representatives to raise public issues and fight for their rights.