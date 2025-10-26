403
Kuwait Amir Expresses Condolences On Thailand's Queen Mother Passing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn, expressing sorrow over the death of the Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara.
His Highness the Amir wished the King and the Thai people solace and peace over this tragic event. (end)
gta
