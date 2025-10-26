Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Expresses Condolences On Thailand's Queen Mother Passing

2025-10-26 07:03:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn, expressing sorrow over the death of the Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the King and the Thai people solace and peace over this tragic event. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

